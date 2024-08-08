The multinational military exercise Khaan Quest 2024 concluded today with a grand closing ceremony in Ulaanbaatar, marking the successful collaboration of military forces from across the globe. The event, aimed at enhancing peacekeeping capabilities, was graced by HE Mr. Byambatsogt Sandag, Minister of Defence of Mongolia, as the Chief Guest. Representing the Indian Army, Brigadier Arun Awasthy was in attendance.

Throughout the exercise, the Indian Army contingent participated in various joint training exercises and simulation scenarios, including convoy protection, cordon and search operations, and the protection of civilians. These activities were pivotal in refining the operational readiness of the Indian troops, equipping them with the skills necessary for future peacekeeping missions.

Khaan Quest 2024 offered a valuable platform for participants to exchange best practices and bolster their joint peacekeeping abilities. The exercise not only sharpened tactical proficiencies but also reinforced the bonds of friendship among the participating nations' armed forces.