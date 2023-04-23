After being on the run for a month, fugitive Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh finally surrendered before Punjab Police in Moga on April 23.

As per sources, Amritpal Singh will be brought to Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam where nine other members of the radical outfit, ‘Waris Punjab De’ are lodged.

Punjab Police had launched a crackdown on fugitive Amritpal Singh and members of the outfit on March 18 after his supporters stormed Ajnala police station.

Also read : Punjab Police detains ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur in Amritsar