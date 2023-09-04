Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of Sikh Forum for Justice has made fresh threats ahead of G20 summit on September 3. The Khalistani leader has vowed to malign India before the meeting of the nation heads of G20 countries scheduled to take place in Delhi this month.

Pannu via a video mail to a website has urged his followers to register a demand to hold a referendum in India for the formation of Khalistan. Besides, he has also released an audio message.

In the audio message, Pannu is heard provoking Kashmiri Muslims to leave the Kashmir Valley and come to Delhi and hold a protest during the G-20 summit, according to sources.

The G-20 summit is scheduled to be held in Delhi from September 9. Before this summit, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a Khalistani terrorist heading the Sikh Forum for Justice and henchman of the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, exposed the ISI's K-2 (Kashmir-Khalistan) agenda himself.

In a video released from the Instagram handle of the Sikh Forum for Justice, he said, “The representatives of the G20 summit are reaching Delhi soon and this will be the battle of G20 which will end only on 9/11. We are going to challenge India’s sovereignty. We are going to challenge India’s territorial integrity. We are going to liberate Punjab from Indian occupation. It is a chance for all the Sikhs. Let us join hands together and email G20 nations. A website is made and it is called G20nations.net. You email the G20 nations’ representatives there, urging them to support the Khalistan referendum an repudiate India's territorial integrity".

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