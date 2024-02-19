In a significant development, posters of Khalistani leaders Amritpal Singh and Bhindrawle were found at the Shambu border, the site of ongoing farmers' protests.

These posters, seen on tractors and signboards, have reignited allegations from 2020 that separatist elements were attempting to hijack the protests. This development follows statements from Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij suggesting that the protesting farmers may have ulterior motives in reaching Delhi, despite ongoing dialogue with the Centre.

Thus far, three rounds of talks have failed to yield a positive outcome. A fourth round of talks is scheduled for 6 pm today, during which the government is expected to propose the establishment of a panel to address farmers' issues. In the meantime, the central government's new proposal for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of crops will be reviewed by farmer leaders over the next two days, leading to a temporary suspension of the 'Delhi Chalo' march.

This decision was made following the fourth round of discussions between Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, and farmer leaders in Chandigarh on Sunday.

The discussions focused on the farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP, while protests continue at the Punjab-Haryana border. In a subsequent press conference, Piyush Goyal announced that the proposed panel has outlined a plan for government agencies to purchase pulses, maize, and cotton crops at MSP for five years, following an agreement with the farmers.

This agreement will involve contracts with cooperative societies, including the National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), to purchase produce from farmers who cultivate 'tur dal', 'urad dal', 'masoor dal', and maize at MSP for the next five years.

Also read: Farmers pause 'Delhi Chalo' for MSP plan review