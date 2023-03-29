Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh managed to escape from Punjab Police again even as search operation to arrest the radical preacher continued in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district till late evening of March 28.

Police managed to detain two people who were trying to escape from the police.

The police said they were pursuing a white coloured Innova vehicle, which was coming from Phagwara to Hoshiarpur, on doubt that Amritpal Singh and his helpers were available inside the vehicle. Before coming to a gurdwara in Mehtiana, the vehicle drove by a police checkpoint.

The CID unit in Hoshiarpur claims that the accused fled when they got out of the car near the gurdwara.

Amritpal Singh's other assistant, Papalpeet Singh, was able to escape with him. Be that as it may, police confined two of his helpers in the hunt activity.

The Innova car was being followed by the two detained individuals. According to the police, both are originally from Punjab but were living in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

Punjab Police has sent off a hunt activity in the close by regions. At the time this report was filed, the search was in progress.

Numerous images and videos of the radical preacher have appeared on social media since the beginning of the police crackdown against Amritpal Singh. Amritpal Singh, a Khalistan sympathizer, was captured on new CCTV footage walking on March 21 in East Delhi's Madhu Vihar. The turban was not visible on him.

Also read : Punjab Police apprehends woman from Patiala for providing shelter to Amritpal Singh