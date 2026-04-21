“Kharge breached every standard of public conduct": Amit Shah condemns remark on PM Modi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, April 21 strongly criticised the Congress leadership, accusing the party of lowering the standards of public discourse following remarks allegedly made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on social media platform X, Shah said that the Congress was “hitting new lows” in its conduct and had repeatedly diminished the quality of political dialogue in the country. He alleged that Kharge had “breached every standard of public conduct” by referring to the Prime Minister in derogatory terms.

Shah further stated that such remarks were not only directed at the Prime Minister but also amounted to an insult to citizens who support him. He described the comments as “highly condemnable” and asserted that they undermine democratic decorum.

Highlighting the government’s record, Shah said that under Modi’s leadership, terrorism had been effectively curtailed over the past several years. He added that personal attacks against the Prime Minister have been a recurring pattern and claimed that the electorate has consistently responded to such statements through democratic means.

The Congress has not issued an immediate response to Shah’s remarks at the time of filing this report. The exchange marks another escalation in political rhetoric between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress ahead of key political developments.