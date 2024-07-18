Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the derailment of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express near Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, which claimed the lives of four people and left over 20 injured. Kharge accused the Modi government of neglecting railway safety, citing "massive lapses" that have plagued the Indian Railways under its tenure.

"The derailment of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express is yet another tragic example of how the Modi government has systematically jeopardized rail safety," Kharge remarked in a statement. He expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and solidarity with those injured in the accident.

Kharge highlighted previous incidents, including the recent collision involving the Sealdah–Agartala Kanchanjunga Express, where he pointed out serious operational lapses identified by the Railway Safety Commissioner's probe report.

Demanding accountability, Kharge called for the immediate installation of the Kavach anti-collision system across all railway routes in India. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Railway Minister must take direct responsibility for these lapses instead of indulging in self-publicity," he asserted.

The Uttar Pradesh administration has mobilized two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for rescue operations, supported by senior railway and state officials on the ground. Helpline numbers have been issued by the Railway Board for assistance.