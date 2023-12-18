Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on December 18 donated Rs 1,38,000 to the party's 'Donate for Desh' crowdfunding campaign, quipping, "Ek mahine ki tankhwa gayi (one month salary is gone)." However, this light-hearted remark didn't go unnoticed by the opposition, as the BJP swiftly seized the opportunity to mock the Congress.

The BJP took to Twitter, sharing the video clip of Kharge's donation with the viral 'moye moye' track playing in the background. The caption read, "After looting the country, they are now appealing to the public for donations, but just see their attitude yourself."

The Congress's nationwide crowdfunding campaign, 'Donate for Desh,' aims to generate resources for the party in preparation for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Congress leader Ajay Maken explained that Indians above the age of 18 can contribute a minimum of Rs 138, or in multiples such as Rs 1,380, Rs 13,800, and so on, to support the campaign.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal highlighted that the crowdfunding initiative draws inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi's historic 'Tilak Swaraj Fund,' launched over a century ago in 1920-21.