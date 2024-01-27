Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on January 27 wrote to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking her intervention in ensuring adequate security for Rahul Gandhi and his team during the Bengal leg of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

In the letter, Kharge mentioned instances where the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the neighbouring states were allegedly attacked by some miscreants.

"The first Bharat Jodo Yatra went across the country without any untoward incidents and culminated in a rally in Kashmir. However, you would be aware that some miscreants targeted the current Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in your neighbouring states. This has been done on political instigation but our cadre faced it bravely. Now the yatra is passing through Bengal over the next few days. I have been made aware that again some miscreants may torment trouble for the yatra. I am not sure if the intention may be to show the state administration in had light or to disrupt the yatra," Kharge wrote.



Also Read: Kerala Governor Arif Khan stages protest as SFI members wave black flags at him in Kollam

The Congress president feared that “the risk” associated with Gandhi’s security would increase as the yatra proceeded and demanded Mamata Banerjee's intervention to ensure that no untoward incident took place.

"I am writing to request you that you may kindly issue appropriate directions to ensure the smooth passage of the yatra through Bengal and ensure the safety of the yatris, including Shri Rahul Gandhi. I am aware that the Gandhi family and you share very cordial relations, and you would ensure that all security concerns would be addressed adequately, However, I thought it would be best if I personally write to you requesting for the same," the letter added.