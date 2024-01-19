Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Khelo India Youth Games 2024 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on January 19. The event, scheduled from January 19-31, will witness the participation of 5,500 athletes competing in 26 sports. Chief Minister M K Stalin, Governor R N Ravi, Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, and other dignitaries graced the occasion.

The games, reminiscent of the successful 44th Chennai Chess Olympiad in 2022, will feature sports like football, kabaddi, volleyball, Judo, weightlifting, and more. Notably, Silambam, a traditional sport of Tamil Nadu, will be introduced as a demonstration sport for the first time in the history of Khelo India Youth Games.

Tamil Nadu's Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin expressed confidence that the games would showcase the state's organizing prowess and rich sporting history. With competitions spread across Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, and Madurai, the Khelo India Youth Games 2024 promise to be a platform for young athletes to exhibit their talents and sportsmanship.

The event, supported by over 1,000 referees and 1,200 volunteers, is a testament to the collaborative effort to make these games a grand success. The Khelo India Youth Games continue to play a vital role in fostering the spirit of sportsmanship and promoting diverse sporting disciplines across the country.