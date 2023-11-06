The capital city of India welcomed the distinguished presence of Bhutan's King, Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk, as he commenced his official 8-day visit to the country. The Bhutanese King's visit marks another significant milestone in the close and enduring relationship between the two neighboring nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally received the Bhutanese King upon his arrival in New Delhi on November 6. The two leaders engaged in a cordial and meaningful conversation, affirming the strength of the diplomatic ties between India and Bhutan.

This visit follows King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk's recent arrival in Assam, where he initiated his official visit to India. During his stay in Assam, the Bhutanese King was accompanied by senior officials of the royal government of Bhutan, reflecting the importance and depth of the visit.

The visit holds the promise of fostering and strengthening the long-standing friendship and cooperation between India and Bhutan. In a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, it was emphasized that the relationship between the two nations is defined by deep understanding and mutual trust. The visit serves as an opportunity to review and advance bilateral cooperation across various sectors, contributing to an exemplary partnership.

In April earlier this year, the Bhutanese King had also graced India with his presence, where he met with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. This ongoing dialogue and exchange of visits between leaders underscore the significance of the bilateral relationship.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reaffirmed India's unwavering support for Bhutan's vision of sustainable transformation during his recent meeting with the Bhutanese King. This commitment reflects India's enduring partnership and shared aspirations with its Himalayan neighbor.

King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk also shared his impressions of his visit to Assam during a meeting with S. Jaishankar. The External Affairs Minister expressed his privilege to meet with the Bhutanese King and stated, "Privilege to call on His Majesty, the King of Bhutan shortly after his arrival in New Delhi. Pleased to hear about the experience of his first visit to Assam. India supports the vision of sustainable transformation of Bhutan under His Majesty’s guidance."