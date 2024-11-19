Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on November 19 that an 'All Party Meeting' will be held ahead of the upcoming Winter Session of the Parliament on November 24 at the Parliament House Annexe.

Taking to his official X handle, Rijiju said, "An All Party Meeting will be held on November 24, at 11 am in the Main Committee Room, Parliament House Annexe, in view of the coming Winter Session of Parliament."

Earlier, Kiren Rijiju had announced that the Winter Session of the Parliament will commence from November 25 and will continue till December 20.

In a post on X, Rijiju said, "President, on the recommendation of Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Winter Session, 2024 from 25th November to 20th December, 2024 (subject to exigencies of parliamentary business)."

He also mentioned that on November 26 (Constitution Day), 75th Anniversary of the adoption of Constitution, the event would be celebrated in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan.

During the winter session the Govt will make an effort to pass the Waqf Amendment Bill which is currently with the JPC of the house. During the session, the government could also look to introduce 'One Nation One Election' bill.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that his government was working towards achieving One Nation One Poll which will ensure simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

"We are now working towards One Nation One Election, which will strengthen India's democracy, give optimum outcome of India's resources and the country will gain new momentum in achieving the dream of a developed India. Today, India is moving towards One Nation One Civil Code that is a Secular Civil Code," he said.

Following PM's speech, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge dismissed the One Nation and One Election concept as 'impossible.