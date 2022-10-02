Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju and Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur on October 2 launched Fit India Freedom Run 3.0 on Gandhi Jayanti at the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium in New Delhi.

One of the biggest nationwide movements started by the Government of India during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the third edition was jointly launched with a Fit India Plog.

The third edition of the Fit India Freedom Run started off on October 2 and will go on until October 31.

Apart from Rijiju and Thakur, the event was also attended by former Health Minister of India Harshvardhan Goel, Secretary Sports Sujata Chaturvedi, Director General, Sports Authority of India Sandip Pradhan, Fit India ambassador Ripu Daman Bevli as well as other officials from the Sports Ministry and SAI.

Reiterating PM Modi's vision, Kiren Rijiju said, ''When Narendra Modi launched the Fit India movement in 2019, his vision was to make the entire nation fit. This movement over the years has now become such a massive success. Everyone is now interested to join the movement and the Fit India mobile app is also being downloaded with much enthusiasm every single day.”

Echoing his sentiments on the same lines, Thakur stated, “From Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to Amrit Kaal, we have to keep working towards Prime Minister’s vision of taking India to new heights and the first way to reach that goal is by taking our fitness to a new level.”

Urging for a record number of participants in this edition of the Freedom Run, Thakur also added, “There is no better holy occasion than to start the third edition of this successful run on Gandhi Jayanti and culminate it on Ekta Divas – the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31. Last year, the total participation reached 9 crores 30 lakh and we have to give a lot of strength to Fit Freedom Run 3.0 to double the participation numbers.”

The Fit India Freedom Run, over the last two years, has seen participation from the Indian Armed forces including the Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Indian Railways, CBSE, and ICSE schools as well as the Ministry of Youth Affairs youth wings Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and “National Service Scheme (NSS).