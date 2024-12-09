Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju launched a sharp critique of the Congress party on Monday, December 9, urging it to reflect on why the public is not taking its leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi, seriously. Rijiju referred to Gandhi as "Balak Buddhi" (childish intellect) while accusing Congress leaders of prioritizing attempts to undermine Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the nation's welfare.

"Instead of engaging in theatrics and squandering public funds, Congress should introspect on why people do not take 'Balak Buddhi' seriously. If Congress leaders aim to destroy India to defeat PM Modi, they will fail. India will stand against anti-India forces and their allies," Rijiju stated in a social media post, sharing images of Adani with Congress leaders, including Robert Vadra.

Earlier in the day, Rijiju addressed reporters, emphasizing that certain critical issues should transcend political rivalries. Referring to allegations involving businessman George Soros and purported links with opposition parties, Rijiju said these matters should not be viewed through a "political lens."

"We do not see this as an issue about Congress or Rahul Gandhi. It is about the larger concern of anti-India forces. We have appealed to Congress and other parties to unite against such forces, regardless of any political affiliations," Rijiju said. He also outlined the schedule for Constitution discussions in the ongoing winter session of Parliament, with debates planned for December 13 and 14 in the Lok Sabha, and December 16 and 17 in the Rajya Sabha.

The twelfth day of the winter session witnessed a protest led by opposition MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, over the Adani issue. However, members of the Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party abstained from participating. The protest was staged within the Parliament premises, underscoring the growing divide among opposition parties over strategy.