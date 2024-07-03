Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, has voiced strong disapproval of the opposition's conduct during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address in the Rajya Sabha, particularly concerning the ongoing situation in Manipur. "I would request everyone to go through what PM Modi has said in the Rajya Sabha," Rijiju stated.

Rijiju urged everyone to review the Prime Minister's remarks from the 2023 Independence Day speech. "In the opening of PM Modi's address to the nation on the morning of Independence Day in 2023, he started with an appeal to the people of Manipur that the whole country is with them. PM Modi also spoke in detail in the 17th Lok Sabha as well",

In his Rajya Sabha address on July 3, Prime Minister Modi assured that the government is diligently working to restore peace and stability in Manipur. He highlighted that incidents of violence have significantly decreased, with over 500 individuals arrested and more than 11,000 FIRs filed in the region. This, according to Modi, marks substantial progress towards restoring normalcy.

The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to underscore the government's achievements in the Northeast over the past five years. He asserted that the current administration has accomplished more in this period than the Congress would have in two decades.

Rijiju's comments came in the wake of heated exchanges in the Lok Sabha. On July 2, he criticized the Congress for their disruptive behavior during the Prime Minister's speech. "The Congress was allotted 3 hours and 48 minutes to speak, but they did not allow their MP to speak," Rijiju said. He further added that when PM Modi commenced his address, the Congress complained that their Manipur MP was not given a chance to speak.

Accusing the Congress of politicizing a sensitive issue, Rijiju called for an apology to the people of Manipur. He also expressed concern about the impact of such behavior on the parliamentary process, particularly on newly elected MPs. "How will the new MPs learn if they are not allowed to hear the Prime Minister's speech?" he questioned. Rijiju emphasized that such conduct is not in keeping with the traditions of Indian Parliamentary democracy.

The situation in Manipur remains a critical issue, and the political discourse surrounding the matter remains charged, only time can tell if the ongoing challenges in addressing the complex dynamics of the region can be attained.