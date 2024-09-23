Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who presented the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 in Parliament, addressed concerns on Monday regarding misinformation about the bill. Rijiju stated that some groups are spreading false claims that the government is seizing Muslim lands, despite support from many Muslim organisations for the bill.

"The Parliamentary Committee has received a record number of recommendations for the Waqf Amendment Bill...The Waqf Amendment Bill has been referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for scrutiny. Some people are running propaganda that the lands of Muslims are being snatched by the government. This propaganda should be stopped...Many Muslim organisations have supported the bill," Rijiju said.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill has been referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed scrutiny. Rijiju highlighted that the JPC received a record number of recommendations and is focusing on modernising the Waqf Act to ensure better management of waqf properties.

Key amendments being discussed include digitising waqf property records, implementing stricter audits, providing legal remedies for encroachments, and decentralising management.

From September 26 to October 1, the JPC will hold consultations in five states, engaging with various stakeholders to refine the proposed amendments. These discussions aim to address long-standing issues of mismanagement, corruption, and illegal occupation of over 6,00,000 registered waqf properties across India.

The committee is set to submit its report to the Lok Sabha by the end of the first week of the next parliament session. The reforms aim to introduce greater transparency and accountability in the administration of waqf properties, benefiting the broader community.