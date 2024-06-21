Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju dismissed Congress's allegations of violating conventions in the appointment of the pro tem Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha. Responding to claims that Congress MP K Suresh should have been appointed instead of BJP’s Bhartruhari Mahtab, Rijiju asserted that the government adhered to tradition and that any perceived violation is due to a misunderstanding of the rules.

Congress leaders argued that K Suresh, an eight-time MP, should have been appointed based on seniority. However, Rijiju clarified that Suresh had breaks in his term in 1998 and 2004, whereas Mahtab has served seven consecutive terms without interruption, making him the longest-serving member currently.

"I feel ashamed that the Congress party talks like this," Rijiju said, emphasizing the temporary nature of the pro tem Speaker's role, which is limited to overseeing the election of the new Speaker. Rijiju underscored that Mahtab’s continuous service justified his appointment by President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday.

Congress leaders, including Jairam Ramesh and Manickam Tagore, criticized the decision, asserting that it broke the convention of appointing the longest-serving MP as the pro tem Speaker. They argued that Kodikunnil Suresh, also in his eighth term, should have been appointed, noting that Virendra Kumar, another eight-term MP, was already serving as a Union Minister.

The appointment of Suresh Kodikunnil, Thalikkottai Rajuthevar Baalu, Radha Mohan Singh, Faggan Singh Kulaste, and Sudip Bandyopadhyay to assist the pro tem Speaker in the oath-taking process of newly-elected members was also announced.

As per Article 94 of the Constitution, the office of the Speaker becomes vacant immediately before the first meeting of the new Lok Sabha. The President appoints a Member of the House to perform the duties of the Speaker as pro tem until a new Speaker is elected. The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha is set to begin on June 24, with the Rajya Sabha session commencing on June 27.