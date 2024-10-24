The 2024 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) kicked off in Samoa, marking a historic moment as the Pacific island nation hosts the summit for the first time. Running from October 21 to 26, the event has brought together leaders from Commonwealth countries to discuss critical global issues, including climate change, equitable international trade, and the unique challenges faced by small island developing states (SIDS).

Leading the Indian delegation, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, arrived in Apia to participate in the high-profile summit. Rijiju shared a light-hearted moment, sharing pictures from the event on social media, posting a photo alongside Samoa's Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa, Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his wife, and Singapore's Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan at the CHOGM welcome banquet.

Sharing some light moment with our gracious host Hon. Prime Minister of Samoa, Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa, Hon. Prime Minister of Singapore, Lawrence Wong with his wife and Foreign Minister of Singapore Dr Vivian Balakrishnan during the CHOGM Welcome Banquet/Dinner in Apia.@samoagovt… pic.twitter.com/MbdsXbAH2k — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 24, 2024

Rijiju emphasized India's enduring connection with Samoa, meeting with members of the local Indian community who continue to maintain strong ties with their motherland. "Emotional connect with own roots. I’m glad to meet the small Indian community living in Samoa. Their unfading connect with motherland provides India’s valuable link with Samoa. They feel very proud of India's rising global status," he wrote on Instagram. He also had an opportunity to engage with young Indian delegates participating in the summit, underscoring India's commitment to fostering international relationships and supporting the global Indian diaspora.

A significant highlight of the summit was a bilateral meeting between Kiren Rijiju and Antigua and Barbuda's Prime Minister Gaston Browne, who discussed their country's plans to host CHOGM 2026.

The dialogue touched upon India’s consistent support for SIDS and the pivotal role of the International Solar Alliance in advancing solar energy solutions to mitigate dependency on fossil fuels. This conversation came in the context of heightened discussions about sustainable development and climate resilience for island nations, which are disproportionately affected by climate change.

Additionally, Prime Minister Browne played an active role in the Commonwealth Business Forum's Island Nation Roundtable, advocating for equitable treatment in global trade and finance. He stressed the need for improved access to concessional financing for development in SIDS, calling on international stakeholders to address these long-standing economic disparities.