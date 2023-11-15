Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will be representing India at the oath-taking ceremony of Maldivian President-elect Mohamed Muizzu.

The Union Earth Sciences Minsiter will be on a two-day official visit to Maldives from November 16 at the invitation of the President-elect Mohamed Muizzu.

Rijiju will represent India at the inaugural ceremony of the Presidency. This was stated by the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release.

Maldives holds a special position in the Prime Minister's vision of "SAGAR" (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and the "Neighbourhood First Policy." The island nation is also a part of India's principal maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region.

As per the MEA, the high level of Ministerial representation from India at the inaugural ceremony is a show of India's commitment to further strengthen ties between the two countries.

The MEA said that India received an invitation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Maldives President-elect Mohamed Muizzu.