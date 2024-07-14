Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, on July 14 visited Kargil, stating that the people of the area have benefitted from the work done by the government. He said that in future, it can help in many sectors along with its cultural heritage.

Speaking to reporters, Rijiju said, "I am visiting Kargil for the first time after becoming a minister. Under PM Modi's leadership, the work is being done for the development of minorities. I am witnessing that the people of Kargil have benefited from the government's work. We will work here with PM Modi's mantra of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'. It will help in self-employment and employment generation too. We can help in many sectors here, along with its cultural heritage."

During his visit to Kargil, Raijiju also announced major development initiatives aimed at enhancing the socio-economic status of minorities in Ladakh, including the establishment of a cultural centre and an educational institution.

Furthermore, the union minister also handed over a financial sanction of Rs 10 crore under the NMDFC for Ladakh. Minister Rijiju also said that he will think on the proposal for the introduction of Ziyarat tours for Shia Muslims, modelled on the Pattern of the Hajj pilgrimage.

Later, he attended Muharram Majalis at Jamiyat Ul Ulama Isna Ashria, Kargil and interacted with President JUIAK, Ladakh and Chairman IKMT, Kargil.



He also attended the Beneficiary Interaction Programme.