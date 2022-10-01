Former Jharkhand minister K N Tripathi's nomination for the Congress presidential poll was rejected on October 1st.

Addressing a press conference, AICC Central Election Authority chairman, Madhusudan Mistry, informed that K N Tripathi did not meet the norms set, as his form was rejected on October 1st.

Mistry said Tripathi's form was rejected as the signature of one of his proposers did not match and another proposer's signature was repeated.

Mistry further said, "Only two candidates, Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor, are in the fray in the Congress presidential poll."

The race for the Congress president’s post is on as senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge both filed their nomination papers at the AICC headquarters on September 30, with the Karnataka party.

Currently, two contenders for the post of Congress President include Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor.