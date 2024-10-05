The body of an 11-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday night was found dumped in a canal in Kolkata.

After the girl's body was discovered, the family and villagers alleged that she was raped before her body was thrown into the canal.

Following the incident, massive protests broke out in the district.

According to reports, the girl was returning home from her tuition classes when she went missing. Her family approached the local police station to file a complaint.

However, they alleged that instead of receiving assistance, they faced harassment from the police.

Upon discovering the girl's body this morning, local residents gathered in large numbers, expressing their outrage over the incident. They accused the police of failing to take timely action, which they believe contributed to this tragic outcome.

Several videos surfaced online, showing a group of villagers, mostly women, leading protests on the streets with sticks, demanding action against the accused.

Another video shows locals surrounding and confronting officials after police failed to register the complaint on time.

A video also shows villagers clashing with police officials, vandalising a police station with sticks and pelting stones. The locals also smashed bikes and other public property in anger.

BJP leader Amit Malviya, via an X post, criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over the police's failure to register a complaint.