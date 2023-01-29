An Air Asia flight on January 27 made an emergency landing at the Lucknow Airport after it hit a bird in mid-air.

As per reports, following the collision with a bird, the flight returned back to Lucknow Airport and all passengers are safe.

The flight with around 170 passengers deployed for the Kolkata operation, all of who are safe.

Recently, a Goa-bound chartered flight from Russia's capital Moscow with 240 passengers on board was diverted to Uzbekistan on January 21 following a bomb threat, reports said.

As per the reports, the flight was scheduled to land at the Dabolim airport in South Goa at 4.15 am.

The flight named Azur Air flight AZV2463 was diverted before it entered the Indian air space after an email was received at 12:30 am by the Dabolim airport director which claimed that a bomb was being planted on the plane.

Notably, this is the second such incident that occurred nearly two weeks.

On January 9, a flight that was on its way to Goa from Moscow was diverted to Gujarat's Jamnagar after Air Traffic Controller (ATC) received a bomb threat.

''Moscow-Goa chartered flight diverted to Jamnagar, Gujarat after Goa ATC received a bomb threat,'' media reports quoted officials as saying.

The reports further said that a total of 244 passengers onboard the flight landed safely at Jamnagar (defence) airport at 9:49 PM. Currently, aircraft and baggage are under isolation security.

The passengers from the flight were safely evacuated.

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