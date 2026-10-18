Kolkata Chorbagan Durga Puja stampede: 12 detained as probe begins into deaths of 19 people

Police have detained 12 people, including organisers of the Chorbagan Durga Puja, in connection with a stampede in north Kolkata that killed 19 people and injured 24 others on the evening of October 17.

The detentions came after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari vowed strict action against those found responsible for alleged lapses in crowd management at the Durga Puja pandal.

“We have detained 12 people in connection with our probe into the Chorebagan incident. Our officers are talking to them to find out the cause that led to today's mishap. If any lapses are found, we will act as per the law,” a police officer told PTI.

The stampede occurred on Maha Saptami amid a surge of visitors and rain, triggering chaos at the pandal.

Adhikari said a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by a sitting judge of the Calcutta High Court, would investigate the incident. The team will include members of the Special Task Force (STF), Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and other departments.

The Anti-Rowdy Section of Kolkata Police has collected CCTV footage from the site to establish how the crowd surge occurred and identify possible lapses in crowd control.

“We will check the footage and take appropriate measures against those who failed to manage the crowd. That could be a member of the puja committee, a homeguard, a temporary worker, a policeman, or a private company security guard. Nobody will be spared,” the chief minister said.

The investigation will examine whether failures by the puja organisers, security personnel or police contributed to the stampede. Authorities have indicated that action will be taken against anyone found to have neglected their responsibilities.