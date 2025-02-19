A special court in Kolkata has delivered a death sentence to Rajiv Ghosh for the rape of a seven-month-old infant, characterizing the crime as "the rarest of rare." The court further mandated a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the victim's family.

The heinous act, which occurred on November 30, 2024, in the Burtolla area of Kolkata, involved the abduction and subsequent sexual assault of the infant, whose parents are footpath dwellers. The child was discovered hours later, exhibiting severe genital injuries consistent with rape.

Swift police action, utilizing CCTV footage, led to the identification and arrest of Ghosh on December 4, 2024, in Jhargram, West Bengal. The investigation was expedited, with a charge sheet filed within 26 days, facilitating a fast-tracked trial.

On February 17, 2025, Ghosh was convicted under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which pertains to aggravated penetrative sexual assault. Special Public Prosecutor Bibhas Chatterjee argued vehemently for capital punishment, citing the extreme brutality of the crime and the grievous injuries inflicted on the victim.

The prosecution presented compelling evidence, including the testimonies of 24 witnesses and seven medical experts. Crucially, DNA evidence conclusively linked Ghosh to the crime, a fact corroborated by advanced forensic techniques such as gait analysis and bite mark comparison.

The court, after examining the comprehensive evidence, found Ghosh guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

The victim remains in critical condition and is receiving ongoing medical treatment at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.