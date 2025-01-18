Kolkata's Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court is set to announce its first verdict today in the case involving the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital. The incident, which occurred on August 9, 2024, shocked the city when the body of the 31-year-old trainee doctor was discovered in the hospital's seminar hall. Investigators allege that she was killed after being raped.

The father of the deceased doctor stated on Saturday that it is up to the court to decide the appropriate punishment in the case. Speaking to ANI, he emphasized their determination to pursue justice, saying they will continue to approach the court until justice is served.

"Not just one, but the DNA report shows the presence of four boys and one girl. We will feel some relief when the accused are punished. Until we get justice, we will keep knocking on the doors of the court and will also seek the support of the people of the country," he said.

He also alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation has done nothing in the matter.

"The CBI has done nothing in this matter. There is no question of satisfaction here. We have raised several questions before the High Court and the Supreme Court. We have sought answers from the court itself. We did not seek answers from the CBI, but the court assigned all responsibility to the CBI," he further added

A 31-year-old trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal, on August 9, 2024. The trainee doctor was allegedly killed after being raped.

On August 10, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, Sanjay Roy, was arrested. The cops identified the accused through a Bluetooth earphone set found near the victim's body. CCTV footage showed Sanjay Roy entering the seminar hall with the device around his neck.

The alleged crime sparked nationwide outrage and led to prolonged protests by junior doctors in Kolkata and across the country, demanding justice for the victim and stronger security measures in state-run hospitals.

The judgment in the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case will be delivered by Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das, 57 days after the trial began. The in-camera trial started on November 12, with 50 witnesses examined. The hearing in the case concluded on January 9.