The Supreme Court of India, on Thursday, August 22 emphasized the critical need for health professionals to resume their duties in the wake of the ongoing investigation into the rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.



As the apex court resumed its hearing on this high-profile case, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud underscored the importance of maintaining the public health infrastructure and assured that the judiciary would protect medical professionals from any adverse actions once they return to work.

"Let the health professionals return to work, and once they do, the court will ensure that authorities do not take any adverse action against them," remarked the court. "How would the public health infrastructure function if doctors did not return to work?" the bench questioned, reflecting the urgency of the situation.

During the hearing, CJI Chandrachud shared a personal anecdote, revealing that he had once spent a night on the floor of a public hospital while attending to a sick relative, highlighting his empathy with the challenges faced by both medical professionals and patients alike.

This hearing comes on the heels of the Supreme Court's decision to establish a 10-member National Task Force, tasked with providing recommendations to prevent violence against medical professionals and ensure safe working conditions. The task force, which includes distinguished members such as Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, has been directed to submit an interim report within three weeks, followed by a final report within two months.

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The formation of the task force and the court's intervention were prompted by the nationwide outcry following the brutal rape and murder of the junior doctor in Kolkata. The incident not only sparked widespread protests but also led the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognizance of the case.

In parallel with the task force's work, the Supreme Court has instructed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to provide a status report on the ongoing investigation into the rape-murder case. Additionally, the court has requested the West Bengal government to submit a detailed report on the mob attack that took place at RG Kar Hospital on August 15, adding another layer of complexity to the case.

In a related development, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, issued an urgent appeal on Wednesday, urging its resident doctors to return to their duties promptly to ensure the normalization of patient care services. This request reflects the growing concern over the potential disruption to public health services amid the ongoing unrest in the medical community.