The post-graduate trainee doctor who was found dead at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was sexually assaulted before being murdered, according to a preliminary post-mortem.

In this connection, one person has been arrested, while two intern doctors were questioned.

The revelation came amid protests by junior doctors of the hospital and criticism from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over law and order.

In a statement, the police informed that the individual who had free access to several departments of the hospital, was arrested after the CCTV footage was reviewed. Speaking to PTI, a police official stated that the arrested person is an outsider and his activities are quite suspicious.

Meanwhile, the autopsy report revealed that the woman had bleeding from her private parts and there were injury marks on her belly, left leg, neck, in her right hand, ring finger, and lips, as quoted by PTI. The report also stated that her neck bone was also broken.

"It seems that she was first strangled and then smothered to death. We are waiting for the full report of the autopsy, which will help us identify the culprits," the police official told PTI.

According to the Kolkata Police officer, the incident took place between 3 and 6 am.

In order to probe the incident, the Kolkata Police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), including members of the homicide department.

The semi-nude body of the woman was found inside the seminar hall of the state-run hospital on August 9. Her father claimed that she was raped and killed inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Following the incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called the parents and assured them that appropriate actions would be taken against the culprits.

On the condition of anonymity, a doctor at the hospital told PTI, "She had dinner with her juniors around 2 am She then went to the seminar room since there is no separate on-call room to take some rest. In the morning, we found her body there.”

Meanwhile, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul demanded a CBI probe, stating, "But the child had injuries... She was killed after being raped. We want a CBI investigation. Why was the post-mortem done in the evening?"