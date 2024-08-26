In the ongoing investigation into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sanjay Roy, the primary suspect, has made startling claims during a polygraph test. According to sources, Roy said that the victim was already deceased when he arrived at the seminar hall where the crime occurred.

The polygraph test, conducted after Roy's initial denial of guilt, reportedly revealed multiple inconsistencies in his statements. Sources close to the investigation indicated that Roy appeared nervous and evasive during the test. Despite his claims of innocence, the test flagged several of his responses as false, raising further doubts about his credibility.

Roy's latest statements diverge significantly from his previous confession to the Kolkata police, where he admitted to the rape and murder. He has since retracted this confession, alleging he was framed and said he was unaware of the crime until after the victim was dead. Roy explained that he fled the scene in panic upon discovering the body.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has confronted Roy with substantial evidence, including footage from CCTV cameras that captured him entering the premises at 4:03 am on August 9 and a Bluetooth headset found at the crime scene. The discrepancies in Roy's account, coupled with his inability to explain injuries sustained and his presence in the building, have led investigators to question his integrity.

An autopsy of the victim, who had been on a graveyard shift, revealed she suffered sexual assault and 25 injuries, including to sensitive areas. Roy's psychoanalytic profile has further painted him as a "pervert with severe addiction to pornography," possessing "animal-like instincts."