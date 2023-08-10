Elizabeth Lee assumed as the Director of American Centre Kolkata and Public Affairs Officer (PAO) of the U.S. Consulate General in Kolkata, replacing Mr. Adrian Pratt, who served in both roles previously.

“I am delighted to be here in Kolkata and to represent the United States of America in the East and Northeast India,” said Lee in a statement. “I look forward to engaging with the people and learning about their heritage and culture as we work together to advance the U.S.-India partnership in this region”.

It needs mention here that Elizabeth Lee has served in various Public Affairs roles in Riyadh, Tokyo, Islamabad, and Lahore. In Washington D.C., she joined the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) focusing on Europe, including working in Moldova on refugee issues. She was the unit chief in the Counterterrorism Bureau’s Office of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS (CT/SECI) and covered humanitarian issues in the Bureau of Intelligence and Research (INR). She joined the State Department in 2009.

Elizabeth Lee hails from southwestern West Virginia. She has a degree in journalism from Marshall University, and can speak Japanese, Urdu, and some Arabic.