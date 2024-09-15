A local court in Kolkata has ordered former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh and Tala police station SHO Abhijit Mondal to remain in CBI custody until September 17. The two were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on charges related to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor on August 9.

Ghosh, who was previously detained for alleged financial irregularities, and Mondal were apprehended for their roles in the delayed FIR registration and tampering with evidence in the high-profile case. The CBI has charged Ghosh with evidence manipulation and noted that Mondal's delays in registering the FIR and handling evidence were critical to the investigation.

The CBI disclosed that both suspects played significant roles in the case, suggesting a possible larger conspiracy. According to the agency, Mondal was informed of the doctor's death at around 10 am on August 9, but the FIR was not filed until late in the evening. The CBI claims that Ghosh and Mondal were in contact, with Ghosh allegedly instructing Mondal on how to manage the case.

The victim, a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee, was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College Hospital.

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