Kolkata pandal stampede: Seven arrested, police register culpable homicide case

Kolkata Police have arrested seven people, including two office-bearers of the Chorbagan Durga Puja committee, in connection with a stampede at the north Kolkata pandal that killed at least 19 people and injured 25 others, a senior police officer said on October 18.

The police have also registered a suo motu case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder as investigators probe the circumstances that led to the tragedy on Saturday evening, when a sudden surge of people amid rain triggered chaos at the crowded pandal.

Fourteen people were detained on Saturday night as part of the investigation, of whom seven have since been arrested. Police said further arrests could follow as the probe progresses.

Those arrested include Chorbagan Puja committee secretary Rajkumar Seoda and vice-president Shantanu Dubey, the officer said. Biplab Mukhopadhyay, who was responsible for installing the bamboo structure at the pandal, and Kaushik Saha and Pintu De, who were assigned crowd management duties, have also been arrested.

Two employees of a private security agency, Suman Chakraborty and Rajesh Pal, are among the other accused.

The investigation is examining the arrangements at the venue, including the installation of structures and measures taken to regulate the crowd, amid questions over how the situation escalated into a deadly crush.

Police said the process of identifying the bodies was underway. Post-mortem examinations were scheduled to begin on Sunday.

The death toll of at least 19 and the number of injured at 25 make the incident one of the major crowd-related tragedies during this year's Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata. The investigation is expected to establish the sequence of events and determine whether lapses in crowd control or other arrangements contributed to the deaths.