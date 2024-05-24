The Kolkata Police extended the imposition of Section 144 of CrPC in an area of the city, from May 28 till July 26.

The gathering of four or more people in the city has henceforth been banned in one area of Central Kolkata.

According to media reports, the decision has been taken due to security reasons.

In a statement issued by the Kolkata Commissioner of Police Vineet Kumar Goyal, on May 24, it was stated, "Kolkata Commissioner of Police imposes section 144 of the IPC prohibiting any unlawful assembly of five or more persons for 60 days from 28.05.2024 to 26.07.2024 or until further order based on information received from credible sources that violent demonstrations are likely to take place resulting in large-scale disturbances of the public tranquillity and breach of the peace."