Kolkata police impose Section 163 BNSS restrictions after Chorbagan stampede claims 19 lives

Kolkata Police has imposed restrictions on public gatherings in parts of the city for three days following a stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata that killed 19 people.

The restrictions, imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, will remain in force from October 18 to 20, or until further orders.

According to an order issued by Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand, the restrictions cover the area under Bowbazar Police Station, bounded by College Street, CR Avenue, Collotola Street and Eden Hospital Road.

The order prohibits unlawful assemblies of five or more people, the carrying of lathis and other lethal or dangerous weapons, and any activity likely to cause a breach of peace or disturb public tranquillity.

The move follows concerns over possible violent demonstrations, rallies and meetings that could threaten public order and safety.

The stampede occurred amid heavy crowds at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. The injured were taken to hospitals for treatment, while authorities launched an investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident.

The West Bengal government has announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a government job for a member of each victim's family.

The Special Task Force (STF) has begun an investigation to establish accountability for the deaths.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is monitoring the situation along with the chief secretary, home secretary, director general of police and Kolkata police commissioner.

Authorities have also issued a helpline number, 1800 345 5678, for assistance related to the incident.