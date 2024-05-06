The Cyber Crime division of Kolkata Police has taken action against two social media users for sharing a video deemed "offensive, malicious, and inciting" towards Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The controversial video, depicting an AI-generated spoof of Banerjee dancing on stage, drew the attention of law enforcement for its contentious content.

Identified as @SoldierSaffron7 and @Shalendervoice, the two users received stern warnings from the Cyber Crime division of Kolkata Police regarding their dissemination of the spoof video. The police issued a notice directing the individuals to disclose their identities, including their names and residences, under the threat of legal repercussions as per section 42 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

While @Shalendervoice promptly removed the post in question, the video remained accessible on the handle @SoldierSaffron7 at the time of reporting.

Additionally, the police expanded their scrutiny to other social media handles that had shared the contentious video. Notices were sent to @SoldierSaffron7 and @Shalendervoice under Section 149 of the CrPC, citing concerns that the dissemination of such content could potentially disrupt law and order.

The spoof video in question, originally posted on the handle @SoldierSaffron7, portrays an AI-rendered version of Mamata Banerjee dancing during a staged performance. The video template, derived from an original clip featuring American rapper Lil Yachty, has garnered attention as a popular meme format, often replacing Lil Yachty with various public figures, including historical figures and fictional characters.

Responding to the police notices, @SoldierSaffron7 expressed dismay, criticizing the perceived infringement on freedom of expression. Social media users echoed similar sentiments, questioning the severity of the police response to a mere meme video.