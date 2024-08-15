Kolkata Police clarified that the crime scene at RG Kar Medical College, where a junior doctor was brutally raped and murdered, remained undisturbed despite the vandalism that erupted on the night of August 14. The police stated on social media platform X that the seminar room, where the crime occurred, was untouched, warning against the spread of unverified information.

The incident follows accusations by a final-year MBBS student, Anupam Roy, who claimed that a mob deliberately vandalised the area to disrupt a peaceful protest organised by medical professionals. Roy alleged that the mob targeted the protest in an organized manner, causing chaos and damaging property on the hospital campus.

On the night of August 14, a mob entered the RG Kar hospital premises, vandalising the protest site and attacking vehicles and public property. Security forces were called in to disperse the crowd.

Kolkata Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal responded to the situation, stating that no arrests were made based on unverified rumours. He emphasised that the police acted transparently and had no intention of protecting anyone involved in the incident. Goyal criticised the media for running what he described as a "malicious campaign" against the Kolkata Police, which he believes worsened the situation.

The unrest was sparked by the death of a post-graduate trainee doctor, whose body was found in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College on August 9. The victim's family alleges she was raped and murdered, igniting nationwide protests by the medical community.