Kolkata Police issued a stern warning on August 12 against the spread of misinformation on social media regarding the recent rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College. The case has ignited widespread outrage and protests across the city.

In a Facebook post, the police addressed the challenges they face due to the rapid dissemination of unverified information. "Several factually incorrect claims are being widely circulated on social media. We urge everyone not to share or believe any so-called 'facts' about the case, as they are nothing but unfounded rumors," the statement read.

The authorities emphasised that sharing false information not only impedes the ongoing investigation but also causes additional distress to the victim's family. They reassured the public, particularly students and doctors, of their commitment to swift justice.

As part of the investigation, Kolkata Police summoned three junior doctors and one house staff member who were on duty the night of the incident. The case has sparked nationwide protests, with the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) launching strikes at hospitals across India.

In a related development, Prof (Dr) Sandip Ghosh, Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has offered his resignation following demands from protesters.

The police have promised to file an early charge sheet and ensure a speedy trial, urging the public to remain patient and allow the investigation to proceed unhindered.