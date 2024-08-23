The psychoanalytic profile of Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the horrific rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor, reveals a chilling absence of remorse and an "animal-like instinct," according to a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer. The accused, who has been described as a "pervert severely addicted to pornography," narrated the brutal crime in graphic detail without any hesitation, the officer reported on Thursday.

The crime, which has sparked nationwide outrage, occurred inside the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The victim, a doctor, was attacked while resting during a 36-hour shift. The post-mortem report confirmed she had been raped and brutally assaulted, sustaining 16 external and nine internal injuries before being strangled to death.

Sanjay Roy, who was arrested shortly after the incident, was seen on CCTV entering the building near the time of the crime. The CBI has uncovered significant technical and scientific evidence linking him to the scene, including the discovery of pornographic material on his mobile phone.

Investigators are now exploring whether a larger conspiracy was involved, with a focus on former RG Kar medical college principal Dr. Sandip Ghosh, who has been questioned extensively. The CBI is considering polygraph tests for Roy, Ghosh, and others as part of the ongoing probe.