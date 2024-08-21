A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) team arrived at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday after the rape and murder of a trainee doctor.

The Supreme Court has responded to the tragedy by establishing a National Task Force to address violence against medical professionals and improve their working conditions.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) K Pratap Singh stated, “We have come here for some assignments. I am doing my job, which has been mandated by the higher authorities.”

The Supreme Court formed the 10-member task force, including Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, to provide recommendations on preventing violence and ensuring safer working environments. The court directed the task force to submit an interim report within three weeks and a final report in two months.

The court also instructed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to report on the progress of the rape case investigation. Further, the West Bengal government has been asked to update on the mob attack at the hospital on August 15.

The rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor on August 9 led to widespread protests from the medical community. On August 14, a mob vandalised the protest site and hospital campus, which resulted in further security measures to control the situation.