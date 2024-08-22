Amid public anger over the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on August 22 wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking stricter legislation on cases of rape.

Following the incident, the Mamata Banerjee-led government faced intense criticism over the rape-murder case, and the subsequent vandalism at the hospital.

In her letter, CM Banerjee stated, "According to the available data, it is horrifying to see that almost 90 cases of rapes occur daily throughout the country. This shakes the confidence and conscience of the society and the nation. It is bounden duty for all of us to put an end to it so that the women feel safe and secure."

Furthermore, she requested PM Modi to address the issue in a comprehensive manner through stringent central legislation prescribing exemplary punishment against the persons involved in such dastardly crimes. "Setting up of Fast Track Special Courts for speedy trial in such cases should also be considered in the proposed legislation. To ensure quick justice, trial in such cases should preferably be completed within 15 days," Mamata stated.

After taking note of the rape case, the Supreme Court said it was "unable to comprehend" how the state government was unable to "handle the issue of vandalism" at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Banerjee blamed the BJP and Left (Ram and Bam) for the vandalism at RG Kar Hospital and claimed that they attempted to destroy evidence in the rape case.

The trainee doctor was raped in the seminar hall of the hospital and her body was found on August 9. A day after the incident, CM Banerjee said that her government would seek capital punishment for the culprit anD warned the police that the probe would be handed over to the CBI if they were unable to crack the case by August 18.

However, On August 13, the Calcutta High Court transferred the probe to the CBI.