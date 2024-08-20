The Supreme Court of India has established a national task force to address safety concerns for doctors nationwide. This decision comes in response to the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata.

A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud took suo moto cognizance of the case, expressing deep concern over the lack of safe working conditions for young doctors in public hospitals across India. The court emphasised that workplace safety is a constitutional right under the equality clause.

The newly formed task force, comprising doctors from various parts of the country, will make recommendations on improving safety protocols in healthcare institutions. The panel has been given three weeks to submit its report.

Key developments:

- CBI ordered to submit a status report on the Kolkata case by Thursday

- West Bengal state government to report on hospital vandalism by August 22

- The court cautioned against state power being used on peaceful protesters

- Concerns raised about media publication of the victim's name and post-mortem images

The task force includes prominent medical professionals such as Surgeon Vice Admiral R Sarin, Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, and Dr Pratima Murty, among others. Ex-officio members include the Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, and other high-ranking officials.

"NTF is required to submit an interim report within 3 weeks and a final report in 2 months from the date of this order," the court stated.

This case has sparked nationwide protests by doctors, now entering their second week. Demonstrators are calling for swift justice and assurances of improved safety measures in healthcare settings.

The Supreme Court's intervention aims to address systemic issues in doctor safety, viewing the Kolkata incident as indicative of broader concerns affecting healthcare institutions across India.