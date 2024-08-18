The Union Home Ministry has directed police forces of all states to submit reports regarding the law and order situation every two hours amid nationwide protests and outrage over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College.

In an official statement issued by the Home Ministry, concerned authorities have been directed to send reports via email, fax, or even WhatsApp.

The notification issued by the Centre reads, "Henceforth, a continuous two-hourly law and order situation report in this regard may kindly be sent to the MHA control room (New Delhi) by Fax/ Email/ WhatsApp from 4 pm today (16/08/24)," according to news agency PTI.

The Home Ministry's order, which comes in the wake of ongoing protests against the Kolkata hospital case states that law and order situation in all the states should be monitored.

The 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor's semi-naked body was found in the seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, following which a civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police, Sanjay Roy, was arrested the next day.

The Calcutta High Court, had on August 13 handed over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

As per latest reports, the accused will undergo a psychoanalysis test, as the CBI has called in a team of experts from Delhi's Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) to Kolkata.

The accused, who is a trained boxer, built a close relationship with a few senior police officers over the years, after which he moved to the Kolkata Police Welfare Board and was posted at the police outpost at the RG Kar Hospital, news agency PTI reported.

Protesting doctors are demanding justice and urgent reforms, including an overhaul of resident doctors' working and living conditions and the implementation of a central law to protect healthcare professionals from workplace violence.