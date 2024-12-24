The forensic report submitted by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) has ruled out evidence of a possible struggle or resistance at the crime scene in the seminar room of Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital where a trainee doctor was raped and murdered.

The report which was submitted to the CBI on September 11 was exclusively accessed by India Today.

Nationwide outrage and protests by healthcare professionals had erupted across the country after the body of the trainee doctor was found inside the seminar hall of RG Kar hospital on August 9.

The CBI filed a charge-sheet against prime accused Sanjay Roy, who was a civic volunteer attached to the Kolkata Police.

Experts from CFSL, Delhi, examined the hospital premises on August 14, collecting samples from the alleged crime scene, including the wooden stage mattress in the seminar hall where the trainee doctor was allegedly assaulted.

The CFSL report mentioned, "The cut mark portions observed on this mattress were reasonably corresponding to the head and lower abdomen area of an injured victim who stated or happens to be lying on this mattress."

"However, the evidence of a possible struggle shown by the victim with the assailant or fight in between them was found missing in the shown area of occurrence, i.e., the wooden stage mattress and the adjoining area inside the seminar hall," it further said.

The forensic analysis has also revealed that "no biological stains" were detected on or around the wooden stage, or the rest of the seminar room floor, apart from the mattress on the wooden stage.

The findings have added to the intrigue to the case, raising doubts about whether the crime was committed at the spot in the seminar hall.

The report also highlighted that it was highly improbable for the accused to have entered the seminar hall unnoticed.

"There is less possibility that someone (in the presence of the official attendees present in the 24x7 operational hospital corridor, doctor's duty-nursing station area) could enter into the seminar hall unnoticed, for committing offence," the report said.