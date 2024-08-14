A team of senior Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers arrived in Kolkata on the morning of August 14 to investigate the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The CBI's intervention comes after the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the case to the central agency.

According to officials, the team, comprising medical and forensic experts will visit the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's seminar hall where the body of the trainee doctor was found on August 9.

The Calcutta High Court had directed the Kolkata police to hand over the case diary to the federal agency by Tuesday and other documents by Wednesday.

Meanwhile, resident doctors and medics at the AIIMS Delhi, The Indira Gandhi Hospital and other resident doctors' associations, including the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA), on August 13 stated that they will continue their demonstration against the horrific rape and murder until a central law to curb attacks on medical personnel is implemented.

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) earlier decided to call off its strike after meeting Union Health Minister JP Nadda who accepted their demands, including providing a safe working environment.

Initially, the parents of the trainee doctor were initially told by a hospital official that their daughter died by suicide and were made to wait outside the hospital for three hours before they could see her body, it was revealed.