A woman killed her live-in partner in Kolkata by stabbing him and herself informed the cops about the crime, police said on Friday. The incident happened on Wednesday.

On receiving the call, a police team reached the apartment of the woman, Sanhati Paul, in the Dumdum area and found the victim, Sarthak Das, lying in a pool of blood with several stab marks on his body.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Sarthak Das was a photographer and was in a live-in relationship with Sanhati Paul. The woman was a professional makeup artist. The couple, who are around 30 years old, were having relationship issues in the past few days.

On Wednesday morning, the woman allegedly stabbed Das with a sharp knife several times, police said. Paul has confessed to the crime during interrogation, police said.

However, the immediate trigger for committing the crime is still unclear. The woman has been arrested under murder charges.