A man molested a woman YouTuber from South Korea on the streets of Mumbai during her online live stream. The video of the incident, which occurred on the night of November 29, is circulating on social media.

The video, which was shared on Twitter, shows the accused man grasping the YouTuber's hand and attempting to kiss her while she was live. Later, two men were arrested in connection with the incident.

The woman, who goes by the Twitter name Mhyochi in, also published the video on Twitter and wrote, "Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging in the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming."

Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming. https://t.co/QQvXbOVp9F — Mhyochi in 🇮🇳 (@mhyochi) November 30, 2022

The accused may be seen in the one-minute video proposing a ride to the woman YouTuber by grabbing her hand while she uncomfortably resists. When the woman refuses to sit, he wraps his hand around her neck and tries to kiss her on the cheek.

Strongly resisting the move, the woman begins to walk away, saying "Time to go home" on the live stream. However, the accused, accompanied by another person on a scooty, follows her and offers her a lift once more. Later in the film, he can be heard asking, "Come, this seat."