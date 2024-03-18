An anti-hanging feature built into the fan helped a coaching student in Kota, Rajasthan, barely avoid a suicide attempt in her dorm room on Friday. The student, who was residing in a dorm, attempted to hang herself at the Jawahar Nagar police station area.



The hostel operator and the Student Welfare Society were notified by the warden upon discovering the circumstances. After receiving counseling from the community, the student was visited by Police Inspector Kamlesh Kumar Sharma and Deputy SP Rajesh Kumar Taylor, who offered additional guidance and support.

According to hostel manager Lokesh Sharma, the student first said the fan had fallen on its own. But when pressed further, she acknowledged having made an attempt at suicide. When weight was applied, the fan descended due to the anti-hanging mechanism, which was intended to stop these kinds of accidents. A disaster was prevented thanks to the prompt action.



Dr. Amrita Duhan, the superintendent of police for Kota City, stressed the need to act quickly in situations of depression and suicide attempts. Parents of the student were notified, and counseling was given right away. There will be steps made to stop similar occurrences in the future.

Since June 2023, the 17-year-old kid, who is originally from Uttar Pradesh, has been studying in Kota for the NEET test. The event serves as a reminder of the value of early intervention in situations of distress and mental health care.