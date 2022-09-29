Self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK, who is well known for creating controversy by picking up fights with Bollywood celebrities on Twitter, has chosen the same platform to confirm that he will be joining Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“It’s final and confirmed. Soon, I will go to Nagpur to join #RSS officially,” tweeted KRK on September 29.

KRK was recently arrested by the Mumbai police when he landed at the airport in Mumbai over his controversial tweet in 2020.

Kamaal was in jail until recently, in connection with two cases from 2020 and 2021 – his old tweets and a molestation case respectively.

However, he was later released on bail and he is back to stirring controversies on Twitter.