They are squeezing the throat of ordinary public: Gaurav Gogoi slams BJP over Unnao rape case

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on December 24, alleged that the “entire BJP machinery” was backing expelled BJP leader and rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar, asserting that the arrogance of those in power continues because the voice of the republic is being silenced.

In a post on X, Gogoi said, “The entire BJP machinery is behind Kuldeep Sengar. The arrogance of these men in power persists because the voice of the republic is silenced. Their hands are slowly squeezing the throat of the ordinary public. They stamp their foot on the chest of society. The only option is to scream for justice and fight back with all your might.”

His remarks came amid outrage over the Delhi High Court’s decision to suspend Sengar’s jail term in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met the Unnao rape survivor at his mother Sonia Gandhi’s 10, Janpath residence in Delhi and condemned the alleged ill-treatment of the survivor, saying India is not just becoming a “dead economy” but also a “dead society.”

The survivor had staged a protest in Delhi against the bail granted to Sengar, claiming continued harassment and fear. Reacting to the situation, Gandhi said the survivor deserved respect and justice, not intimidation. “Is such treatment of a gang rape survivor appropriate? Is it her ‘fault’ that she has the courage to raise her voice for justice?” he said in a post on X.

Calling the bail order “extremely disappointing and shameful,” Gandhi said the survivor continues to live under the shadow of fear. “Bail for rapists and treating survivors like criminals, what kind of justice is this? We are not just becoming a dead economy; with such inhuman incidents, we are also turning into a dead society,” he added.

Gandhi further stated that raising one’s voice in a democracy is a right and suppressing dissent is a crime. He asserted that the survivor deserves safety, dignity and justice.

The Unnao rape survivor on Wednesday termed the Delhi High Court’s decision to suspend Sengar’s jail term as “kaal (death)” for her family and said she would approach the Supreme Court against the order. She and her mother staged a protest near Mandi House in Delhi.

In its order, the Delhi High Court directed that Sengar shall not enter a five-kilometre radius of the survivor’s residence or threaten the survivor or her mother, warning that any violation would lead to cancellation of bail.

Sengar, however, will continue to remain in jail as he is also serving a 10-year sentence in connection with the custodial death of the survivor’s father, in which he has not been granted bail.

The survivor was a minor when she was kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017.