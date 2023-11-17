Five terrorists were killed in the ongoing encounter with security forces in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday. The operation is in the final stage, the police said, adding the identity of the slain terrorist is being ascertained.

"Day 2: Five terrorists neutralized by Kulgam Police, Army, and CRPF. Incriminating materials were recovered. Operation in the final stage; area being sanitized," the Kashmir Zone Police wrote in a post on X.

The police, earlier, confirmed that the exchange of heavy fire between the security forces and the terrorists from across the border was still ongoing.

The encounter broke out on Thursday afternoon at the Samno pocket of the DH Pora area of Kulgam district, according to Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The joint operation against the terrorists involves the Army's 34 Rashtriya Riffles, 9 Para (elite special forces unit), police, and the CRPF. The village was further surrounded during the night and lights were installed near the encounter site.